Gaziantep FK duo Tetteh & Chibsah gear up for Turkish Superlig opener against Fenerbahce

Ghanaian duo Aziz Tetteh and Yusif Chibsah are gearing up for Gazişehir Gaziantep FK Turkish Supalig opener against Fenerbahce on Monday.

The Reds will open their league campaign with a trip to the Şükrü Saracoğlu stadium to engage Fenerbahce on Monday.

Marius Sumudica’s side have been buoyed by the acquisition of Tetteh and Chibsah ahead of the season — who many believe can help the club achieve its targets this term.

Tetteh and Chibsah joined the club on three years deals from Dinamo Moscow and Frosinone Calcio respectively.

They have been joined by compatriot Patrick Twumasi from Spanish Laliga side Deportivo Alaves.

The striker signed a season-long loan on Thursday.