Gaziantep midfielder Aziz Tetteh undergoes surgery; ruled out for THREE months

Gaziantep midfielder Abdul Aziz Tetteh has been ruled out for three months after undergoing surgery to correct a knee injury.

The 29-year-old suffered the injury in September when he was substituted after ten minutes in the 1-1 draw with Goztepe in the Turkish Super Lig.

He underwent treatment at the club but still complained of pains in his knee.

Gaziantep later decided to perform surgery after detailed research and health checks.

Tetteh was a regular for Gaziantep and had featured in all six league matches.