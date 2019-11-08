Gazişehir Gaziantep midfielder Yussif Raman Chibsah donates blood in Turkey

Ghanaian midfielder Yussif Raman Chibsah was among Gazişehir Gaziantep players who donated to medical facility in Turkey.

Together with Gunay Guvenc, Oguz Ceylan and Ulas Zengin, the 26-year-old Ghanaian donated blood to the Gaziantep Medical Park Hospital.

Gaziantep Football club board member and general coordinator of the hospital, Hayrullah Kubba said: " As Gaziantep Football club, our aim is to bring our footballers together with the public and the facility.

"For this purpose, we invited our players for this social responsibility project. They did not break the team and brought them here. We thank the players for the kind gesture.

Chibsah joined the Turkish top-flight side from Italian side Frosinone this summer.