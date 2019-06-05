GBC's commentator Willie-Graham to run commentary in Ghana-Benin game at AFCON

Ghanaian sports journalist Benjamin Willie-Graham has officially been assigned by CAF to run commentary in Ghana's Group F clash against Benin, as one of the many games he will be working on at the Nations Cup in Egypt.

The GBC trained journalist will also oversee other games, which includes Tunisia v Angola, Mali v Mauritania and another group F game between champions Cameroon and Guinea Bissau.

Other games the dexterous commentator will work on are South Africa v Morocco, Burundi v Guinea and the encounter between Angola and Mali.

The fast rising commentator has seen a magnificent rise in his commentary work on the continent after playing similar roles at the WAFU cup of Nations in 2017, as well as the CHAN tournament in Morocco last year.

Earlier this year, he was the number one commentator at the Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

Graham who has an admirable voice when running commentary has been a regular commentator of the Ghana Premier League for close to five years.

The young journalist will be following in the footsteps of veteran Ghanaian commentator Kwabena Yeboah who run commentary at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.