Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi-Bonte II backs Togbe Afede XIV to revive Hearts of Oak

Gbese Mantse and President of the Gbese Traditional Stool Nii Ayi-Bonte II has thrown his support behind Togbe Afede XIV to restore Hearts of Oak to its former glory.

Nii Ayi-Bonte II, who served as the club's Chief Executive Officer during their historic treble-winning season in 2000, expressed his disappointment with the club's current performance.

Speaking at the launch of the Gbese paramountcy, which was attended by Togbe Afede XIV, the Kingmaker of the Gbese Stool, Nii Ayi-Bonte II praised Togbe Afede XIV and stated, "God bless Togbe Afede XIV, and may he live long, and may everything he does be a blessing."

Nii Ayi-Bonte II also spoke about his plans to work closely with Togbe Afede XIV to revive Hearts of Oak and ensure that the club achieves its rightful place as one of the best clubs on the African continent.

"We will come together and revive Hearts of Oak again," Nii Ayi-Bonte II said.

"The position of Hearts of Oak on the table is not our rightful position. I will get closer to my brother [Togbe Afede XIV] so that we can work hard as we did in the past to ensure Hearts of Oak returns to its glorious days."

The backing of Nii Ayi-Bonte II is significant for Hearts of Oak, as he played a crucial role in the club's success in the past. His support for Togbe Afede XIV is a testament to the latter's commitment to restoring Hearts of Oak to its former glory.

Hearts of Oak are currently in third place on the Ghana Premier League table and will travel to Bechem United this weekend hoping to secure victory.