Gelson Fernandes leads FIFA delegation to Tamale ahead of GFA Elective Congress

Director of Member Associations for Africa at FIFA, Gelson Fernandes will lead a strong delegation sent by the world football governing body to Ghana to observe the upcoming GFA Elective Congress in Tamale on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

He will be joined by Silmara Sousa, Development Program Coordinator, FIFA Member Associations Africa and Ahmed Harraz, Senior MA Governance Services Manager, FIFA MA Governance.

The team, which has already been assisting the GFA elections committee, will have final engagements while in Ghana before the Congress.

It must be noted that once an Association comes out of normalisation period, the FIFA Member Association Division and the FIFA MA Governance work together with the structures to ensure the progress and growth of the Association and to avoid a return to FIFA sanctions.

FIFA Executive Council Member Amaju Melvin Pinnick will also be arriving in Ghana in the coming week as the Ghana Football prepares for its elective Congress in the Northern Regional capital of Tamale.

CAF and WAFU B have also indicated that they will be sending dignitaries to ensure a successful GFA Congress on October 5, 2023.