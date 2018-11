The 2018 AWCON which will begin next weekend in Ghana with participating teams arriving for the continent’s topflight female competition.

The competition will be staged at the Accra stadium and the Cape Coast Stadium.

Group A include hosts Ghana, Mali, Cameroon and Algeria while Group B has Nigeria, South Africa, Equatorial Guinea and Zambia.

Below is the programme for the competition:

Program FT-1

Credit: Ghanafa.org