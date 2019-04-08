Generation Amazing launches football project in Ghana

The Generation Amazing, Qatar-based international non-governmental organisation (NGO) in sports, has launched football development project at Sabon Zongo in Accra.

The project is aimed at addressing social vices among the youth.

Consequently, It has adopted Da Awatul Islamic and Laterbiokorshie Primary ‘2’ and ‘3’ schools for the start of its football training programme and appointed two coordinators for Generation Amazing Ghana, Mr Ali Dogomina Dan-Maley for the men in sports and Madam Jane Amerley Oku for the women.

The launch of the Generation Amazing Ghana, forms part of the NGO’s African outreach programme aimed at promoting youth development through sports among school children and the youth in the community.

There would be six weeks coaching course for selected dedicated youth and teachers in the community, who would take over the coaching of the school children during their physical education lessons.

Mr Abdul Azeez Sulaiman, the Generation Amazing International Coordinator for Africa in an interview with the GNA Sports, after the launch, said sports had been one way of encouraging education and fostering good relationship among schools and community members.

He said: ‘’ I am here for a very important mission to help train and educate many youth in the country and how to achieve success in the sports to the highest level.’

Mr Sulaiman said sports is vital in the building of the body and the opening up the mental faculties, hence the need for football development mould the lives of the youth.

He advised the schoolchildren and the youth in the community to let discipline be their hallmark as they grow to avoid being liability to society.

Miss Amerley Oku, the Ghana Coordinator in Charge of Women in sports, on behalf of the community, urged the parents to encourage their children to engage in sporting activities to be fit and healthy.

She said she would work assiduously to ensure that the programme become successful in the community.

Mr. Yusif Adams, the head teacher of the Da Awatul Islamic School, said football has over the years addressed issues of youth development in the country and expressed gratitude to the Qatar-based Generation Amazing for bringing the project to the school and the community.

Credit: GNA