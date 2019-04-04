Genk coach explains Joseph Aidoo early 'tactical' substitution in Antwerp defeat

KRC Genk coach Philippe Clement says Joseph Aidoo's early substitution in Tuesday's Belgian Championship playoffs 1-0 defeat to Antwerp.

Aiddo, the centre back, was replaced after 35 minutes by John Lucumi which was a shock decision.

Genk down through a 4th minute free-kick and never recovered.

Clement suggested Aidoo lacked the pace to cope with Antwerp's style of play so decided to shuffle his cards early on.

"I got a lot of messages from people that there was little wrong with that free kick,'' he said in his post-match interview.

"After that 1-0 we knew that Antwerp could play their favorite game. And they did well. Our pace was not high enough, it took too much time to get that ball in the front. Hence that tactical change to get Lucumi for Aidoo."