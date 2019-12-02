Genk forward Joseph Paintsil hails coach for giving him opportunities

Genk forward Joseph Paintsil is excited with the opportunity offered him by current coach Hannes Wolf.

The 21-year-old has been integrated back into the first team after being yanked by former coach Felice Mazzu.

The Ghana youth international has enjoyed two starts under the current manager and says he's happy to be back into the first team.

"Of course I was very surprised to find myself back in the basics. The trainer talked to me beforehand, with all the players by the way," he said

"He gives the whole team a new adrenaline and pushes everyone forward.

"He told me to keep pushing even if I made mistakes and that gave me confidence."