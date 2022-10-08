Genk forward Joseph Paintsil out for the third game in a row

Genk will be without Joseph Paintsil for the third game in a row because the attacker is still unable to play because of injury.

His hamstring injury appears to be serious, as he has been ruled out of Genk's Belgian Pro League match against K.V. Kortrijk.

Paintsil was expected to return to action following the international break, but he has yet to recover, and Genk are growing concerned.

The 24-year-old was unavailable last weekend when Genk defeated KV Oostende, and he will be unavailable against Kortrijk on Saturday.

Paintsil has scored four goals and recorded two assists in eight games this season.

Genk rewarded his impressive form with a new four-year contract in September.