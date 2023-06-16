GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

Genk forward Joseph Paintsil talks about the most competitive position in Black Stars

Published on: 16 June 2023
Genk forward Joseph Paintsil talks about the most competitive position in Black Stars

Genk forward Joseph Paintsil believes that the winger position in the Black Stars setup is the most fiercely contested.

Speaking to 3Sports, Paintsil acknowledged the intense competition for the winger position in the Black Stars team.

"The winger position is the most competitive in the Black Stars. We have a lot of strong and talented wingers. It's not only competition among the wingers but the entire team. The competition on the wings is fierce, but we are all united as one team, and we enjoy seeing each other play," he stated.

Paintsil further emphasised that the competition among the players is something that they all appreciate. "We are not bothered by who starts because we recognize the quality of each player and have faith in each other. Having competition is a positive thing because it boosts our confidence to perform even better. Our goal is to ensure that Ghana qualifies for every competition," he added.

After impressing as a substitute against Angola in Luanda, Paintsil will be hoping to start Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar in Antananarivo.

The 25-year-old had an outstanding season with Genk, scoring 17 goals and assisting on 11 others. With his current form, Chris Hughton may be forced to start him in the crucial game, in which a win for Ghana will secure their qualification for next year's tournament in  Ivory Coast.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more