Genk kid Christopher Bonsu Baah sees RED in Anderlecht draw

Published on: 03 September 2023
Christopher Bonsu Baah

Genk attacker Christopher Bonsu Baah was sent off after just 15 minutes on Sunday, 3 September 2023, in their 1-1 draw at home with Anderlecht.

The 18-year-old accumulated yellow cards and was given the marching off the field by referee Bram Van Driessche.

His first booking was on nine minutes and the second after a quarter of an hour.

Baah was making his fourth Belgian Jupiler League appearance for the club he joined in this summer.

He signed a five-year contract with Racing Genk from Danish side Sarpsborg.

Bonsu, who started out his career out with Ghanaian side Shooting Stars Football Club.

