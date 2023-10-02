Genk manager blames Christopher Bonsu Baah's 'strict' red card for Westerlo draw

KRC Genk manager, Wouter Vracken has described the red card to Ghanaian teen sensation, Christopher Bonsu Baah, as strict after sharing the spoils with Westerlo in the Belgium Pro League.

Bonsu Baah was sent off at the stroke of half-time after receiving two yellow cards in the space of two minutes.

The Belgium giants with a man down three away a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 at the Cegeka Arena.

"We played a very good first half. Our opponent made a low block. There were many moments when we could get more out of an attack. The red card was too strict a decision by the referee that turned the match. In the second We took our moments in half and the boys did that very well. Apart from the two goals we conceded, we hardly gave away any space. We get a new setback, while we deserved more," said Vracken after the game.

The game witnessed an early opening goal from Colombia defender Daniel Munoz, putting Genk in the lead in the 10th minute. However, Westerlo responded swiftly, with Belgium international Lucas Stassin finding the net just nine minutes later.

Five minutes into the second half, Bonsu Baah's countryman Joseph Paintsil capitalised on a pass from Kayembe, extending Genk's advantage.

Despite Stassin's second goal in the 60th minute to narrow the deficit, substitute Tuur Rommens struck an equalising goal for Westerlo with just one minute left in the match.

Bosu Baah's red card means he will sit out in Genk's next game against Gent.