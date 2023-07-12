Genk manager Wouter Vrancken impressed by Christopher Bonsu Baah's debut performance

In a recent pre-season friendly game between KRC Genk and OH Leuven, 18-year-old Christopher Bonsu Baah caught the attention of Genk manager Wouter Vrancken with his remarkable debut performance.

The young talent not only contributed a goal but also showcased his skills and potential on the field after signing a five-year contract with the Belgian club.

Baah's impressive debut came as a surprise, considering he had only participated in one training session with the team. Despite his limited time with the squad, Baah quickly adapted to Genk's playing style and displayed excellent footwork, leaving a lasting impression on Vrancken and the coaching staff.

Speaking about Baah's debut, Vrancken expressed his satisfaction, stating, "Christopher is only here, but it's nice to see how he picks up some things after barely one training session. You immediately notice that he has very good feet." The manager's positive assessment further highlights Baah's natural talent and ability to grasp tactical instructions quickly.

Baah's swift rise in performance and potential have earned him a five-year contract with Genk, following an impressive stint with Sarpsborg in Norway, where he made 12 appearances. His notable performances in Norway caught the attention of Genk, leading to his move to Genk.

With Baah's promising debut and evident skill set, Genk's coaching staff and fans have high hopes for the young Ghanaian's future. As he continues to develop and integrate further into the team, Baah's performance will be closely watched, and his contributions on the field could prove vital for Genk in their upcoming campaigns.