Published on: 26 March 2019
Genk star Joseph Aidoo makes Ghana debut in friendly against Mauritania
Joseph Aidoo

Defender Joseph Aidoo played earned his first international cap on Tuesday, 26 March 2019 in the friendly against Mauritania at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The centre back was paired with Nicholas Opoku and he proved his solid best.

Aidoo, who plays for league leaders Genk, made some timely interventions and neat tackles.

He was invited for the first time after convincing performances for the Belgian top-flight side.

Aidoo played for Ghana at the 2015 FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand.

He previously played and captained Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies.

