Genk to count on Joseph Paintsil for a successful season following collapsed move to England

Belgium outfit KRC Genk have agreed to make Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil a key member of their squad in the ongoing season after failing to find a club for the skillful forward.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a fruitful season with the Belgium side helping them finish top of the league log after the end of the regular season while missing out on the final day of the championship playoffs.

His remarkable performances triggered the interest of several clubs in England with Burnley being the latest to open negotiations for the signing of the former Tema Youth forward.

However, the deal fell through due to the gap in valuation between Genk and last season's Championship winners.

Paintsil's stint in Belgium appeared to be nearing an end but he may have to rather wait for one more season at least.

This followed two other collapsed moves from Championship sides Leeds United and Southampton indicating that he wouldn't be moving in this summer's transfer window.

After a successful campaign in the Belgian Pro League, when he scored 15 goals and contributed 15 assists while Genk just missed winning the league, Paintsil became a hot commodity in the window.

Paintsil has scored one goal and contributed two assists for the Belgian powerhouses in eight appearances this season across all competitions.

Genk will therefore continue to count on his pace, agility, and skill to improve upon their performance from last season.