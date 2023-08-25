Genk turn down 6 million Euros offer from Saudi club Al Wehda for Joseph Paintsil

Belgian club KRC Genk have turned down an offer from Saudi Pro League outfit Al Wehda FC for the services of Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The Saudi Arabian made a formal bid of around €6 million to secure the signature of the Black Stars winger, but it was immediately rejected by Genk as the offer is below their valuation.

Al Wehda are keen on landing the Ghana international before the transfer window shuts and are expected to present an improved offer for Genk and the Ghanaian attacker.

Paintsil was instrumental for the Blue-White last season, where he netted 18 goals and provided 14 assists across all competitions after 39 appearances.

Since joining Genk in July 2018 from Ghanaian side Tema Youth FC, Paintsil has scored 32 goals and delivered 25 assists in 143 matches in all competitions.

He enjoyed a loan spell at MKE Ankaragucu in the Turkish top-flight in the 2020-21 campaign, scoring 11 times in 33 appearances.

English clubs Southampton and Leeds United are also interested in the signing of the prolific winger with the latter tabling €10 million deal on Friday as negotiations are far advanced.