Genk winger Joseph Paintsil confident of victory ahead of Ferencvaros clash

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil will return to the Groupama Arena for the first time in six years as KRC Genk faces Ferencvaros in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday evening.

Paintsil spent a season on loan at the Hungarian club before joining Belgium giants KRC Genk in the summer of 2018.

The 25-year-old, who has been a key figure at Genk is delighted with the trip to Budapest and remains hopeful of victory when they play Ferencvaros.

"It's nice to come back to the Groupama Arena," he said in a pre-match presser. "It is special to play against ex-teammates and there is always a lot of atmosphere in the stadium.

"But, that's something we can deal with. We have played in such conditions before. It's up to us to focus on what's happening on the field. We believe that we can take control of the match," added Paintsil

'The match will probably be less closed than in Genk, where they were more defensive. They will want to win in front of their own audience, but we will also give 100%."