Genk winger Joseph Paintsil overcomes injury scare, set for Conference League clash against Ferencvaros

Ghana international forward Joseph Paintsil has shook off an injury scare to be available for KRC Genk's UEFA Europa Conference League game on Thursday.

The 25-year-old winger suffered from rib problems after the league match against Royal Antwerp, where they suffered a 3-2 loss in the past weekend.

Paintsil returned to training on Monday and is in line for Thursday's fixture, devoid of any doubts.

The Black Stars winger is expected to face his former club, Ferencvarosi TC, barring any unforseen or last-minute circumstances.

Genk manager Wouter Vrancken will be counting on the Ghana star to secure a victory in Hungary to boost their chances of advancing to the next round.

The Belgian club are presently level pegging with Ferenvarosi and Fiorentina in Group F, with all of them having five points from three matches.

Paintsil has been instrumental for Genk in the Europa Conference League this season, scoring once and assisting once in two appearances.