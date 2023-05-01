Genk's Man of the Match Joseph Paintsil reacts after victory over Club Brugge

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil has shared his excitement after helping Genk to victory against champions Club Brugge.

The 25-year-old crowned a Man of the Match performance with his 15th goal of the season in the 3-1 win at the Cegeka Arena.

"I/6. Incredible support from the fans yesterday. This is for you Genkies," he wrote on Twitter after the game.

Genk stretched their lead on the league table to three points after the victory in over Brugge.

The visitors broke the deadlock of the match as early as the 9th minute after experienced midfielder Hans Vanaken connected a pass from Andreas Skov Olsen.

Colombia international defender Daniel Munoz drew the hosts level moments later with a powerful header after meeting a cross from Gerardo Arteaga.

USA defender Mark McKenzie got Genk into the lead for the first time in the game in the early stages of the second half after being assisted by Tresor Ndayishimiye.

Paintsil, with his 15th goal of the season, rounded off the emphatic victory for Genk after he pounced on a loose ball inside the penalty area.

The 25-year-old had scored earlier in the game but his effort was ruled for offside after a VAR review.

Paintsil has been the best player for Genk in the Belgian top-tier this season, having scored 15 times and assisted 12 times in 31 appearances this campaign.