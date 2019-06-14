Genoa 'favourites' to sign Ghanaian midfielder Raman Chibsah from relegated Frosinone

Genoa have opened talks with Frosinone over Ghanaian midfielder Raman Chibsah.

According to Italian sports portal Corriere dello sport, the Griffins are the favourites to land Chibsah and they will pay an amount close to 1.3 million Euros for his signature.

The 26-year-old has been a target for a host of teams, including Genoa following an impressive showing in the Italian top-flight last season.

Chibsah made 32 appearances and scored a goal for Frosinone, who suffered relegation from the Serie A.

Despite his consistency, Raman failed to make Ghana's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.