GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Genoa 'favourites' to sign Ghanaian midfielder Raman Chibsah from relegated Frosinone

Published on: 14 June 2019
Genoa 'favourites' to sign Ghanaian midfielder Raman Chibsah from relegated Frosinone
Raman Chibsah

Genoa have opened talks with Frosinone over Ghanaian midfielder Raman Chibsah. 

According to Italian sports portal Corriere dello sport, the Griffins are the favourites to land Chibsah and they will pay an amount close to 1.3 million Euros for his signature.

The 26-year-old has been a target for a host of teams, including Genoa following an impressive showing in the Italian top-flight last season.

Chibsah made 32 appearances and scored a goal for Frosinone, who suffered relegation from the Serie A.

Despite his consistency, Raman failed to make Ghana's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments