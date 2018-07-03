Genoa midfielder Isaac Cofie close to joining Serie B side Frosinone

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Coffie is close to joining Italian Serie B side Froisinonoe from Genoa.

The midfielder is in talks with the serie B side and could join the club in the coming days following the opening of the winter transfer window.

Isaac Coffie’s current contract with Genoa ends in the summer and the club are looking at cashing in on the Ghanaian.

The 26 year old has struggled with play time this season and wants to leave for more minutes of the pitch.

According to Italian sports website Tutto, Frosinone are already in talks with Cofie and they are hopeful of landing him to beef up their midfield.

The Ghanaian is expected to be sold for around 500,000 Euros if both parties come into an agreement

The former Ghana youth star has previously featured for Chievo Verona, Torino, Piacenza and Sassuolo.