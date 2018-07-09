Geoffrey Acheampong picks red card in LA Galaxy II victory over Orange County SC

Ghanaian striker Geoffrey Acheampong was given his marching orders in the first half of LA Galaxy II 3-0 win over Orange County SC in the American United Soccer League.

Acheampong, who scored for LA Galaxy last week, was hoping to keep up with the scoring form when they travelled to the Champion Stadium to engage Orange County.

However, the Ghanaian was cautioned in the xx minute of the game for a dangerous tackle before receiving his second of the match on the stroke of half time.

Despite his expulsion, LA Galaxy managed to defeat their opponents 3-0 courtesy goals from Ethan Zubak, Frank Lopez and Jonathan Hernandez.

Acheampong's compatriot Emmanuel Appiah was left out of LA Galaxy squad while Owusu Ansah Kontor played full minutes of action for the losers.