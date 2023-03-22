George Addo Jnr appointed Comms Director of UK-based Coach Hene Sports Club

Coach Hene Sports Club has announced George Addo Jnr, an experienced and influential figure in the world of media communications, has been appointed to the position of Director of Communications.

George joins Coach Hene Sports Club from his current role as Sports Editor with Ghana's largest Media Conglomerate, The Multimedia Group Limited spanning a decade and steps up to this new role with much-needed expertise.

George has previously held roles as Head of Communications of the Ghana Beach Soccer Association and was Media lead for Borussia Dortmund’s first official visit to Africa.

Prior to that, he had a long career as communications Director of Corporate marketing, business development and Public relations organization, Media Revolution Global.

The Communications department is part of Coach Hene Sports Club’s plan to stand out from many grassroots clubs in the United Kingdom. The department will see the club deliver a more strategic approach to communications and public affairs, including its dealings with the media, corporates, government, wider public and other external audiences.

E.k Afranie Jnr, Director and Founder of the fastest growing grassroots club in the Uk said:

“We are delighted to be able to attract someone of George’s calibre to this role.“

Among George’s responsibilities will be leading the club’s liaison with and lobbying of senior figures in the national media.

The depth of his contacts and media communications experience will be a great asset to the club

George holds a communication post-graduate certificate from the Global School of Business (UK) in Sports Marketing and Communication as well as a Bachelor's degree from the University of Ghana in Linguistics and Psychology.

George led a stakeholder investment campaign dubbed “Gold Chase” aimed at putting young Ghanaian athletes on the map through corporate sponsorship and investment. The campaign led to a positive jump in Ghana’s performance at the 2022 World Athletics Championship and the Commonwealth Games in Oregon and Birmingham, respectively.

In the last few years, George has interviewed top personalities in Sports including the CAF President, Patrice Motsepe; Dortmund CEO, Carsten Cramer; Liverpool legends such as Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler and John Barnes; World Athletics Boss, Lord Coe; legendary football commentators notably; Peter Drury and Jim Berglin amongst others inspiring personalities.

He is one of the top-rated African sports experts with significant correspondence for some of the world’s leading and influential media brands including the BBC, SuperSport, Talk Sport, SABC, VOA, Deutsche Welle and France 24.

Coach Hene Sports Club has been making a name for itself as the fastest-growing sports club in the United Kingdom since the start of 2021. A community football club set up in honour of the late legendary ex-Ghana national team coach E.K. Afranie, aiming to make football affordable to kids in Manchester and the North West in the United Kingdom.