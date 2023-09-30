George Afriyie advised to quit 2023 GFA presidential elections

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential candidate Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe is urging George Afriyie to consider withdrawing his bid to contest in this year's presidential elections.

Afriyie had been disqualified by the Elections Committee who cited his inability to provide the required number of signatures to support his candidacy. Subsequently, he has taken his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in pursuit of a resolution.

Despite Afriyie's efforts to seek reinstatement in the race, Armstrong-Mortagbe believes that the odds of him winning the election are minimal. Consequently, he recommends that Afriyie should consider relinquishing his aspirations to lead the GFA.

“I would have told him [George Afriyie not pursue this case further],” the former Hearts of Oak CEO told Joy Sports.

“Look at the number of endorsements we have seen. Are we to disbelieve the likes of Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe, Amarkai Amarteifio, Moses Armah Parker and some of these persons, in the last elections in 2019, everybody in our football knows where some of them stood in terms of who they were backing.

“Yet these persons have come forward and said 'we are not saying our football is perfect; there is so much more work to do, but given the signals that we've seen of these four years of Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, we think he is laying a good foundation,” he noted.

The GFA elections slated for October 5 are expected to be rescheduled after the Accra High Court adjourned the case to October 12.

Meanwhile George Afriyie has further filed notice of application for injunction on the association's elections