George Afriyie among several GFA elections candidates disqualified

In an unexpected twist, several candidates in the forthcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections have found themselves disqualified, creating ripples of surprise and uncertainty within the football community.

George Afriyie, the former GFA Vice President, stands as one of the disqualified candidates, an announcement that has raised many eyebrows.

This development has sent shockwaves through the GFA election proceedings, particularly as Afriyie's disqualification marks the first official announcement. Speculations are rife that others, including Hearts of Oak board member Alhaji Akambi and numerous contestants primarily from the Regional Football Associations and Division One League, may face a similar fate.

Afriyie's disqualification was attributed to his breach of "Article 13(2)(j) of the Ghana Football Association statutes, 2019." Additionally, he failed to secure the required number of GFA members to support his candidacy, as highlighted in the committee's statement.

While the reasons for other disqualifications are yet to be revealed, the existing disqualifications have raised concerns about the rigorous vetting process and the stringent eligibility criteria established by the GFA for potential candidates.

These disqualifications have undeniably injected an element of uncertainty and intrigue into the upcoming GFA elections. Nevertheless, it's worth noting that the fate of these elections hangs in the balance due to a court injunction filed by King Faisal.