George Afriyie appeals to gov’t to support Ghanaian clubs competing in Africa

Ghana Football Association Presidential hopeful, George Afriyie is urging the government to financially support Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold as they represent the country in CAF Inter-club competitions this season.

Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold both progressed to the next round of their respective competitions after eliminating their opponents in the preliminaries.

AshantiGold eliminated Akonangui club of Equatorial Guinea after a 4-1 aggregate scoreline while Asante Kotoko progressed at the expense of Kano Pillars of Nigeria after a 4-3 aggregate score over two legs.

Speaking to the media after Kotoko’s victory against Kano Pillars on Sunday, George Afriyie called on the government to assist the clubs if Ghana is to make an impression this season.

“We should all plead with the government to come and assist the clubs representing us in Africa this season. At least if they are able to take the cost of travel of the various teams or provide them with air tickets when the travel it will be of immense help to these clubs”

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Youth and Sports released a statement indicating that Ghanaian clubs participating in African club competitions will receive a financial boost of $200,000 and $150,000 if they make it to the Group Stage of the Champions League and the Confederation Cup respectively.

The statement signed by the sector Minister, Isaac Asiamahindicated, “As part of the efforts to support Football Clubs that qualify to play in continental competitions, the Ministry of Youth and Sports on behalf of Government has decided to boost Clubs that qualify to the Group Stage of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup competitions with an amount of Two Hundred Thousand United States Dollars ($200,000) and One Hundred and Fifty Thousand United States Dollars ($ 150,000) respectively”.

It waits to be seen if government will follow through with this promise, because Finder Sports is reliably informed that Kotokoare still chasing the same promise made to them last year.

Asante Kotoko will face off with Etoile Sportive du Sahel in the first round of the Champions League while AshantiGold play against RSB Berkane in the next round.