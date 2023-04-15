George Afriyie believes no one can influence Chris Hughton's decisions

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President, George Afriyie, has warned against any attempts to influence the decisions of the Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton.

Hughton, who was appointed in February, has already recorded a win and a draw in his first two games in charge.

However, the current leadership of the GFA has been accused of interference in the past. Afriyie believes that Hughton, and English coaches in general, cannot be easily influenced and anyone who attempts to do so will be exposed publicly.

"A certain Chris Hughton cannot be influenced," Afriyie told Kumasi-based Sompa FM.

"I don't know him, but the English coaches have a philosophy and that was the reason we gave the Black Stars coaching job to Avram Grant.

"They believe they are managers and when they fail, they will be sacked. If anybody makes the attempt to influence the work of Chris, he will be exposed publicly."

Hughton was brought in to replace Otto Addo, who resigned from his role after Ghana's early exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He is assisted by Didi Dramani and George Boateng.