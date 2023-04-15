George Afriyie commends black stars coach Chris Hughton's impressive start

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie, has praised Black Stars coach Chris Hughton for his impressive start.

Hughton, who took over the coaching reins in February, began his tenure with a win against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and followed it up with a 1-1 draw against the same opponent in Luanda, putting Ghana on the verge of qualifying for Ivory Coast.

Afriyie commended Hughton for his keen interest in the local league, noting that he has been spotted at several stadiums and is often seen taking notes.

"Chris Hughton has made a good start, and I am impressed with the work he has done so far. So far so good,” Afriyie told Kumasi-based Sompa FM.

He added, "He is yet to familiarise himself with and even visit most of the league centres, so let us give him time.

"I haven’t said he can’t fail. Even big-name coaches fail, but until then, let us all support him to do his job."

The former Premier League manager had pledged to attend more local games, and he has lived up to his promise, earning high praise as previous coaches rarely attended matches.