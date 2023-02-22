George Afriyie commends reduction of hooliganism at match centres

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie has commended the current administration and football stakeholders for the significant reduction of hooliganism at match centres this season.

In previous seasons, incidents of violence by fans at football centres were widespread, with reports of hooliganism recorded almost every weekend after matches across various divisions.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Afriyie acknowledged that the menace has not been completely eradicated but praised the efforts of the GFA and football people in reducing the occurrence of hooliganism.

"One thing that we have to praise the football association and the football people for is that the act of hooliganism has reduced drastically. It has not vanished completely but has gone down really much," he said.

Afriyie further called for continuous efforts to improve and maintain the positive trend in reducing hooliganism at match centres.

"This is one thing we can all pat ourselves on the back and continue improving on it," he added.