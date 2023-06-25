George Afriyie declares candidacy for Ghana FA presidency

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie declared his candidacy for the upcoming 2023 presidential elections of the local football governing body.

After much speculation and anticipation, Afriyie unveiled his bid to lead Ghana's football governing body on Sunday, marking a significant development in the upcoming elections.

“We need to move on from repetitive mistakes towards a more practical approach to solving problems. In these challenging times, I come in as a beacon of hope believing in the immense potential of Ghana Football to rise above adversities," he said.

"I offer a vision for a future where our national teams will continuously compete at the highest level. Our local clubs and the league will thrive and our young talents are given the equal opportunities they deserve."

Having previously served as Vice President from 2015 to 2018, Afriyie is no stranger to the intricacies of Ghanaian football administration.

His decision to contest for the GFA presidency comes after his defeat to the current president, Kurt Okraku, in the 2019 elections.

Now, with renewed determination, Afriyie is ready to present his vision for the future of Ghanaian football.

This year's elections for the GFA presidency are expected to be closely contested, with multiple candidates vying for the position.