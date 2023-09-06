George Afriyie disqualification: Three-day window for appeal opens

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President George Afriyie has been given three days to appeal his disqualification from the upcoming GFA presidential elections following a decision by the Vetting Committee.

The committee found that Afriyie's application did not meet the necessary criteria for candidacy, citing a breach of Article 13(2)(j) of the Ghana Football Association statutes, 2019, and a failure to provide the required number of GFA members to support his candidature.

This decision comes as a significant development in the lead-up to the elections, which were originally scheduled for this month, although they might be affected by a court injunction currently in place.

George Afriyie, a familiar name in Ghanaian football, had submitted his application to contest the presidential seat, seeking to unseat the incumbent, Kurt Okraku.

The Vetting Committee's statement outlined the specific reasons for Afriyie's disqualification, leaving him with a three-day window to appeal the decision. In the statement, the committee emphasised that Afriyie had failed to meet the required criteria and that his application did not garner the necessary support from GFA members.

This disqualification marks the latest chapter in George Afriyie's pursuit of the GFA presidency. He previously contested the presidential election in 2019 but was unsuccessful in his bid, losing to Kurt Okraku. In the current election, he was the only other applicant alongside Okraku, making his disqualification all the more noteworthy.