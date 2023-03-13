George Afriyie expresses surprise at Jeffrey Schlupp's exclusion from Black Stars squad

George Afriyie, the former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association, has expressed his surprise at the exclusion of Jeffrey Schlupp from the Black Stars squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games against Angola in March.

The Ghana coach, Chris Hughton, announced his 25-man squad for the games to be played on the 23rd of March in Kumasi and the reverse fixture four days later in Luanda, Angola.

Schlupp was also not named in the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a decision that has caused uproar among some football fans. However, Afriyie has said that he trusts the coach's selection and urged fans to support the team.

Whilst speaking to 3 Sports, Afriyie said, "I think my expectations have been met. I was hoping to see some players who were omitted from the squad that took part in the World Cup. The only player missing to my surprise is Jeffrey Schlupp, but hey, you can't call every player. There may be other reasons which I may not be aware of."

Afriyie added, "For me, the coach has done well. Once the list has been released, my position is always that let's support the team, let's support the coach, and let's support the management. There were one or two missing like I said, but you can't get everybody to be part of the team."