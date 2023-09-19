George Afriyie is solely responsible for his disqualification - Takyi Arhin

Veteran football administrator Takyi Arhin has advised George Afriyie to take responsibility for his disqualification from the upcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential elections.

The former vice president of the association filed to contest the incumbent Kurt Okraku but had his nomination rejected by the Elections Committee of the GFA citing a couple of breaches.

Takyi Arhin emphasised that George Afriyie's disqualification was a result of his failure to meet a specific requirement outlined in the regulations. He cautioned against placing blame on the incumbent president, stating that it was perplexing how a former GFA Vice President couldn't secure the endorsement of five football directors for his candidacy.

“If it was left with me about 20 people should contest Kurt so that everybody will see his smoothness level. Kojo Yankah, and others couldn’t do it.”

“Former Vice President of the GFA you wanted just five clubs to endorse you and you go and pick someone who is not a director and a signatory to the club I think that there are no tears for Anase.”

“If you read the verdict it was so watertight it will be very difficult for the Appeals Committee to overturn it. So for some of us, it is not a surprise because coming events always cast their own shadows so we are not surprised,” he told Peace FM.

George Afriyie's appeal to overturn the decision has also been dismissed putting Kurt Okraku in pole position to win the election.