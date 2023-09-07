George Afriyie knew of potential disqualification due to flawed nomination for GFA presidential election

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, had a sense of anticipation regarding his potential disqualification from the upcoming GFA Presidential Election.

This anticipation stemmed from a seriously flawed nomination that ultimately led to his disqualification by the Vetting Committee.

Afriyie's nomination, which was riddled with issues, prompted the committee's decision to disqualify him from the race. They found that Afriyie had breached "Article 13(2)(j) of the Ghana Football Association statutes, 2019," and he also failed to secure the required number of GFA members to support his candidacy, as outlined in the committee's statement.

This recent development marks a significant setback for Afriyie, who had previously contested the 2019 presidential election but lost to the incumbent, Kurt Okraku.

The GFA Presidential Election, originally scheduled for September 27 in Tamale, now faces potential delays due to ongoing court issues. Afriyie's disqualification has raised questions about whether incumbent Kurt Okraku will run unopposed in the election.

Afriyie does have the option to appeal the committee's decision within three days, but the situation remains fluid, and the football community in Ghana is closely monitoring these developments.