George Afriyie mounts subdued presidential bid as Okraku support grows

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) vice president George Afriyie has launched a low-key bid to assume the organisation's presidency in next month's election.

In stark contrast to four years ago, Afriyie picked up nomination forms without fanfare or supporters present, marking a muted start to his campaign.

In his previous campaign four years ago, a loud motorcade with several supporters accompanied the ex-GFA vice president to pick and submit his form but this time that support was not visible.

The administrator is attempting to unseat current GFA president Kurt Okraku, who succeeded Kwesi Nyantakyi in 2019.

Afriyie served as Nyantakyi's deputy but fell out with his former boss before losing out to Okraku in the last presidential polls.

He is now seeking redemption after failing in his previous attempt.

"George Afriyie who about a month and a half ago stated publicly that he would fight to save Ghana football has picked forms to contest," said Afriyie's spokesperson Akyereko Frimpong.

However, while Afriyie embarks on another presidential bid, Okraku is rapidly garnering influential support across Ghanaian football for a second term.

This week, all the 10 Regional Football Association (RFA) chairmen unanimously endorsed the incumbent to continue his stewardship.

Backing for Okraku came from all regions in a major show of unity by the RFAs.

In contrast, Afriyie's campaign already appears to lack momentum, with the candidate not even present when the forms were collected by his representative.

Nonetheless, Frimpong insisted they will submit the required documents to the GFA in accordance with election procedures.

"He [Afriyie] has begun filling all the requirements, paperwork, documentation, endorsement and other necessary particulars," he noted.

While Afriyie has made criticism of Okraku's leadership a central part of his campaign message, the regional chairs have full confidence in the current president.

Their wholesale support suggests Afriyie faces a monumental task to rally the electorate behind his presidential bid.

Okraku is eyeing another four years after being voted in, in 2019 on a reform manifesto following Nyantakyi's exit.

With the GFA roadmap now released, the subdued nature of Afriyie's campaign launch underscores the scale of the challenge he faces to unseat the increasingly popular Okraku.