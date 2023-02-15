GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
George Afriyie praises GFA for appointing Chris Hughton as Black Stars coach

Published on: 15 February 2023
Former vice president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, has expressed his support for the GFA's appointment of Chris Hughton as the new Black Stars coach.

Hughton, a former Premier League manager who previously served as the team's technical advisor for 10 months, was announced as Otto Addo's successor on Sunday.

Afriyie, who once served as Black Stars management committee chairman, praised the decision to hire Hughton.

"Let’s all support him to succeed,” he told Ghana Sports Online.

"His appointment is long overdue. Because some of us believe that he should have led us to the World Cup. Looking at his pedigree, this is the same thing we did with Avram Grant. A coach of his calibre and stature is coming in to manage the players. Chris is a top-notch manager and for me, I commend the GFA for the appointment of Chris Hughton."

As a former candidate for the Ghana FA Presidency, Afriyie's endorsement may carry weight with some Ghanaian football fans.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

