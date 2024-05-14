George Afriyie remains undecided about future GFA presidency bid post-CAS decision

George Afriyie, formerly the vice president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), revealed uncertainty regarding entering the race for the association's presidency again after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed his challenge against disqualification from the 2023 elections.

Incumbent Kurt Okraku ran uncontested and claimed a second term.

Ineligible for participating because he fell short of obtaining necessary endorsements from GFA members and engaged an unauthorised person, Jeffrey Asare, to validate his candidacy documents, Afriyie disagreed with the Election Committee's judgment and appealed to CAS.

Unfortunately, the court maintained the original verdict last week, ending the saga that started back in September 2023.

Reflecting on the situation, Afriyie informed Graphic Sports: "Nobody knows tomorrow. I have not taken any decision yet, but in life, you just have to focus and do what you want to do, and then when there is time and opportunity to do anything, why not."

While expressing acceptance of the CAS ruling, he added, "I just gave my opinion, and I said per what the CAS ruling is, I have accepted it, so we move."

Afriyie contested the presidential election in 2019 and, despite being a favourite, was defeated by Okraku. He graciously conceded defeat as the previous two contests failed to produce an outright winner, leading to Okraku being declared the victor.