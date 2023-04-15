George Afriyie reveals reason for Avram Grant's appointment as Black Stars coach

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, has shed light on the reasons behind the appointment of Avram Grant as head coach of the Black Stars by the previous administration.

In November 2014, the Kwesi Nyantakyi-led GFA confirmed the appointment of the former Chelsea manager on a 27-month deal, following the dismissal of Kwesi Appiah who led the team at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Sompa FM, Mr Afriyie praised the current GFA leadership for appointing Chris Hughton and explained the logic behind the selection of Avram Grant.

He stated that coaches who have gone through the English coaching system are strong-willed and not easily influenced.

"A certain Chris Hughton cannot be influenced. I don't know him, but English coaches have a philosophy, and that was why we gave the Black Stars coaching job to Avram Grant," he said.

He also noted that English coaches view themselves as managers and hold themselves accountable for their performance, adding that they will be sacked if they fail.

Under Avram Grant's guidance, the Black Stars made it to the finals of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea, but they were defeated by Ivory Coast on penalties.