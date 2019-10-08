George Afriyie seeks Yaa Naa Mahama Abdulai blessings ahead of GFA elections

Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential hopeful George Afriyie has paid a courtesy call on the overlord of the Dagbon Traditional Authority Yaa Naa Mahama Abdulai ahead of the upcoming elections.

The Liberty Professionals Director — who has already received blessings from the Ashanti Kingdom when he visited the Otumfour — has also received kingly favours from the Dormaahene, the Okyehene, the Chief imam, and other prominent traditional rulers was given a the kingdom of Dagbon’s blessing going into the elections.

The Yaa Naa after interacting with team George Afriyie presented a victory smock to the team, and urged them to wear on election day.

Team Afriyie are in the Northern region to campaign for votes as the GFA elections draws near.