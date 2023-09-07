George Afriyie starts process to appeal after disqualification from Ghana FA presidential elections

Ghana Football Association presidential hopeful George Afriyie has decided to appeal the decision by the Ghana FA Elections Committee following his disqualification from the race.

Afriyie has been disqualified from the election after his application was unsuccessful due to a breach of “Article 13(2)(j) of the Ghana Football Association statutes, 2019,” as well as his "failure to provide the required number of Ghana Football Association members to support your candidature."

Afriyie who also contested the 2019 Ghana FA presidential elections has been given a three day window to appeal the decision.

The former Black Stars management committee member has activated the appeal window and requested for unedited video recordings of his vetting.

In a letter sighted by GHANAsoccernet.com, George Afriyie indicates his desire to appeal and aggrieved at the decision by the Elections committee on his disqualification.

This decision is a significant development in the run-up to the elections, which were originally scheduled for September 27 in Tamale but may be affected by a current court injunction.