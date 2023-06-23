George Afriyie to announce candidacy for Ghana FA presidency on June 25

Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, is set to officially announce his candidacy for the GFA presidency on June 25.

After much speculation and anticipation, Afriyie will unveil his bid to lead Ghana's football governing body, marking a significant development in the upcoming elections.

Having previously served as Vice President from 2015 to 2018, Afriyie is no stranger to the intricacies of Ghanaian football administration.

His decision to contest for the GFA presidency comes after his defeat to the current president, Kurt Okraku, in the 2019 elections.

Now, with renewed determination, Afriyie is ready to present his vision for the future of Ghanaian football.

The announcement on June 25 will serve as a pivotal moment in Afriyie's campaign, as he outlines his plans, strategies, and goals for the GFA presidency.

Football enthusiasts, stakeholders, and the wider Ghanaian football community will be closely watching as Afriyie presents his vision for the growth and development of the sport in the country.

This year's elections for the GFA presidency are expected to be closely contested, with multiple candidates vying for the position.