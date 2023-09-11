George Afriyie won't pursue CAS action over disqualification from GFA presidential election

Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential hopeful George Afriyie has clarified that he does not intend to challenge his disqualification by the Elections Committee at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), contrary to some media reports.

Afriyie has confirmed filing an appeal regarding his disqualification from participating in this year's GFA presidential election. Last week, the Elections Committee disqualified him, citing a breach of Article 13(2)(j) of the GFA statutes and his failure to secure the required number of supporting members for his candidacy.

Responding to reports suggesting he might take the matter to CAS, Afriyie stated, "No, I don't know where Graphic is coming from; maybe they have seen something that I haven't seen. But as far as I am concerned, I will go through the process. I am a student of the game, I understand our statute and the regulations."

He continued, "I have gone through elections; this is my fifth time. In 2005, I contested for an executive position; in 2011, I contested; in 2015, I contested; in 2019, I contested for the position of President. So, I have gone through elections, and I am very much abreast of statutes and our regulations. I will use the proper channels to seek redress."

Afriyie is confident of winning the appeal and being cleared to contest this year's election scheduled for September 27.