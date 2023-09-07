George Afriyie’s immediate reaction to disqualification from GFA presidential election

In response to his disqualification from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential election, George Afriyie took to Facebook to share a cryptic message. Afriyie's post simply stated, "At his own appointed time."

This concise yet enigmatic statement has left many in the Ghanaian football community pondering its meaning. It suggests that Afriyie may be taking a philosophical approach to his disqualification, indicating a sense of resignation and faith in the timing of events.

Afriyie, who previously ran for the GFA presidency in 2019 but was defeated by incumbent Kurt Okraku, is no stranger to the complexities and challenges of Ghanaian football politics. His disqualification from the presidential election in 2023 adds another layer of complication to the upcoming election.

The ruling of the Vetting Committee, made public on Wednesday, cited specific reasons for George Afriyie's disqualification, including a violation of "Article 13(2)(j) of the Ghana Football Association statutes, 2019," as well as his failure to provide the required number of GFA members to support his candidature.

This decision is a significant development in the run-up to the elections, which were originally scheduled for September 27 in Tamale but may be affected by a current court injunction.

George Afriyie has been left with a three-day window to appeal the decision.