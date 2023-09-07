George Afriyie's struggle to secure five nominees for GFA Presidential candidature reveals low level of support

George Afriyie's recent disqualification from the upcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) Presidential Election has shed light on the low level of support his candidacy had garnered within the football community.

One of the key requirements for a presidential candidate in the GFA election is to secure nominations from a minimum of five GFA members.

Afriyie's inability to meet this requirement raises questions about the level of support he had within the association. The Vetting Committee's decision to disqualify him was based on his failure to provide the required number of GFA members to endorse his candidacy, in accordance with the GFA's statutes.

This revelation underscores the significant challenges Afriyie faced in his bid to become the GFA president. It appears that his candidacy did not resonate strongly with GFA members, as evidenced by his inability to secure the necessary nominations.

The disqualification of Afriyie, who had previously contested the 2019 presidential election but lost to the incumbent, Kurt Okraku, has also raised questions about the potential outcome of the GFA Presidential Election. With Afriyie out of the race, there is speculation that Kurt Okraku could run unopposed, pending the resolution of ongoing court issues that may impact the election's schedule.

Afriyie has the option to appeal the Vetting Committee's decision within three days, but his disqualification has spotlighted the challenges he faced in garnering support for his presidential aspirations within the GFA.