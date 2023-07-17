George Amoako cites insults as reason for backing out of 2023 GFA Elections

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) George Amoako has stated that the rampant destructive criticism from Ghanaian football fans has compelled him to drop his football administrative ambitions ahead of the next GFA elections.

The former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO) was voted into office during the 2019 elections and has since served on various committees.

He previously served as the management committee chairman of the Black Stars. He will see his mandate end in October with the football community in Ghana anticipating another election.

While Kurt Okraku the GFA boss has declared his intention to seek re-election, Amoako, who previously served as the CEO of Asante Kotoko and currently holds the CEO position at King Faisal, has eventually called it quit after considering the rate of insults as well as his old age.

He has however declared his support for Okraku despite his decision to step down.

“I am not contesting again but I will be his (Kurt Okraku) backbone. I am old and the insults are too much and I want to run away from it. Everybody is a coach and an administrator in this country,” he said in an interview with WestGold FM.

The 2023 elections for the Ghana Football Association is expected to take place later this year.