George Amoako defends Kurt Okraku against accusations at GFA Congress

Published on: 12 July 2023
George Amoako, an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has come to the defence of GFA President Kurt Okraku after Abdul Salam Yakubu accused him of engaging in politics and campaigning during the 29th Ordinary Congress in Kumasi.

Abdul Salam Yakubu, the President of New Edubiase United, walked out of the congress in the middle of Kurt Okraku's speech, citing politics as his reason for leaving. However, George Amoako dismissed Salam's claims, stating that it was Okraku's responsibility as the incumbent to account for his stewardship.

Amoako said, "It's his opinion. If he were in Kurt's position, what would he do? Kurt is the incumbent and he is supposed to report on his achievements. That is part of being in office, and complaining will not yield any results."

The 29th Ordinary Congress provided a platform for discussions on various topics, including the upcoming football season, elections, and proposals for increased nomination fees.

The controversy surrounding Okraku's speech and Salam's walkout highlights the tensions and differing opinions within the Ghana Football Association. However, Amoako's defence underscores the support and loyalty towards Kurt Okraku from some members of the Executive Council.

