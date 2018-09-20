George Amoako: Kotoko chief determined to lead club to dominate Africa

Asante Kotoko chief executive George Amoako is determined to spearhead the club's return to the apex of African football.

The Ghanaian giants have struggled to assert itself on the continent after placing catch-ups for more than a decade.

The Porcupine Warriors have plummeted in the past years with the club saddled with managerial crisis, lack of vision and sub-standard players.

The CAF Champions League crown has remained elusive since 1982 amid failed promises of staging a strong campaign to win their third African crown.

Kotoko has huffed and puffed since they lost the CAF Confederation Cup title to sworn Ghanaian rivals Hearts of Oak in 2004.

But the club's chief, George Amoako, who has returned to the club for a record seventh time, had laid down the marker with some audacious claims to transform the falling giants.

"We want to win the league, go to Africa and win it and stay on top," he told Asempa FM on Thursday

"We need to quickly enter and remain with the best teams on the continent where we belong.

"We are working on schemes to help us generate as much money as possible to do all these things.

"Our number one priority is to ensure the players play well and win."

It's been years of failed promises for the club after losing their stronghold on the continents to their contemporaries.

Egyptian giants Zamalek, Al Ahly as well as TP Mazembe have left the Ghanaian side in the shadows.