George Boateng and Chris Houghton in neck-to-neck race for Black Stars job

Ghana assistant coach George Boateng and technical advisor Chris Hughton are in the race for the vacant head coach role of the Black Stars, GHANAsoccernet.com understands

According to a report by Asempa FM on Friday, the two coaches have been shortlisted by the Ghana FA as a replacement for Otto Addo who left his role after the World Cup.

Addo who guided the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar quit his position following the team's exit at the group stage of the tournament.

Ghana finished bottom of Group H with three points with a win over South Korea and defeats to Portugal and Uruguay respectively.

Boateng, who was born in Ghana but played for the Netherlands internationally was appointed to be assistant to Addo in February 2022.

He was in charge of the Aston Villa U23 side when he landed the deputy coaching role of the Black Stars.

Boateng has previously managed Kelantan FC in Malaysia and Blackburn Rovers Academy.

Hughton, a former Ireland international of Ghanaian descent accepted the technical advisory role in February 2022 following the appointment of Addo as the head coach of the Ghana national team.

The 64-year-old has vast experience in management having handled Premier League clubs like Newcastle United amongst others.

He has also previously managed Brighton and Hove Albion, Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest and Norwich City all in England before heading to Ghana.

The Ghana FA is expected to announce the appointment of the new head coach before March 2023, when the Black Stars will assemble again for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.